While more than 2,500 families wait for affordable housing across the Newmarket area a multi-million pound development of flats in Newmarket’s Exning Road is standing empty with no word on its future.

Work on the 69 one and two bedroom apartments designed for the over-65s was completed by developer Anchor Homes UK last year with planning permission originally granted back in 2018 .

But earlier this year when town pensioner Steve Brown made enquiries about buying one of the flats he could not get any information about their future.

The Silks a 69-flat development in Newmarket which is standing empty

When SuffolkNews contacted Anchor in June, Claire Anderson, director of regeneration and partnership said: “Our property, The Silks, is being finalised and we are working with the local authority to ensure that the development is the right fit for the local community. We hope to update you on progress in the next few weeks.”

Last week the response from the company was the same with an update promised in December.