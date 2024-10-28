A Newmarket-based animal companionship charity has appointed a patron and new trustees to boost its growth plans.

The award-winning Our Special Friends, which has its headquarters at the British Racing School, has named high-profile vet, broadcaster and animal welfare advocate Dr Marc Abraham as its patron.

His role will be to raise awareness of the charity’s vital work with vulnerable individuals across West Suffolk .

High profile vet Dr Marc Abraham who is the new patron of Our Special Friends

Rebecca Stephens, senior lecturer in social work and a pioneer of veterinary social work which combines its principles with mental health and animal care to support individuals and families and Dr Rebekah Sullivan, a practising vet with a master’s in one health, have also joined the charity as trustees.

Dr Rebekah Sullivan, a practising vet is one of the new trustees

New trustee Rebecca Stephens is a senior lecturer in social work and a pioneer of veterinary social work

Founded 10 years ago by vet Dr Belinda ‘Bin’ Johnston, the charity provides a range of animal companionship support services to help individuals maintain the life-enhancing benefits of animal companionship, even when faced with challenging personal circumstances.

These include foster care for pets in times of crisis, advocacy of the importance of keeping owners and pets together in all housing, especially temporary and emergency accommodation, dog walking or accompanied dog walking for individuals with limited mobility and visits from friendly dogs for those unable to care for a pet of their own.

Dr Bin Johnston who found the charity a decade ago

“Our goal is to ensure that individuals experiencing vulnerability can continue to receive the evidence-based comfort and joy of animal companionship, even in difficult circumstances,” said Dr Johnston.

“As the UK’s only charity dedicated to developing and providing a holistic range of such services, we’re eager to share our experiences and help other organisations across the UK to adopt the innovative community support roles we’ve pioneered, alongside campaigning for a pet-inclusive society.”

Dr Abraham said: “I’m proud to become a patron of Our Special Friends, a fantastic and dedicated organisation that I’ve admired for years. The human-animal bond offers many health benefits; from improving heart health to alleviating depression and loneliness. It can also increase wellbeing and support child health and development – especially for those with special educational needs and disabilities. It can even contribute to a healthy aging process. I’m looking forward to working to promote the power and value of the human-animal bond.“

For further information about the charity’s work, contact Dr Johnston on 01284 335351.

• As a reader, we know the value you place on trusted local journalism. At SuffolkNews we are committed to delivering the very best coverage from communities right across the county, and we can only do this with the support of our readers. By becoming a subscriber you not only support us in this mission, you also unlock a whole host of benefits, By becoming a subscriber you not only support us in this mission, you also unlock a whole host of benefits, including unlimited access to our ad-lite SuffolkNews website and digital editions of all our weekly newspapers. You can find out more about subscriptions here.

Use the promo code AlisonHayes to get an annual subscription for less than £25 – we really appreciate your support. Thank you