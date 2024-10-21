A new bespoke service for the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry has been launched by a well-known Newmarket face.

The Bloodstock PA is the brainchild of well-known Newmarket racing secretary and personal assistant Holly Roeder, who has worked in the industry for more than 15 years, during which time she has built up a comprehensive understanding of the administration disciplines in the UK and overseas required to manage a smooth, independent and confidential service.

Holly will continue her existing role as racing secretary to Sean Woods Racing, in Newmarket’s Bury Road, carrying on her new business from her home office in the afternoons and evenings.

Newmarket-based Holly Roeder who has launched a new service aimed at the racing and thoroughbred breeding industry

“Being someone who is immersed in this industry and using my natural organisation and attention to detail, I feel there is a gap in the market for this service,” said Holly.

“I am delighted to be able to offer clients the opportunity to divest themselves of the rigours of administration, which can sometimes be daunting, and so leaving them to enjoy the pleasures of their bloodstock interests.”

She said she wanted to be there be to take away the headache for racehorse owners and their associates so they could enjoy the industry, owning racehorses, breeding and their days on course.

The Bloodstock PA will also offer to manage any race day requirements such as tickets, hospitality or corporate box, along with branding and decor as necessary.

For more information, go to www.thebloodstockpa.com or call Holly on 07872 559432 after 2.30pm.

Earlier this year, Holly’s partner Michael O’Hagan, a well-known face in the international racing and bloodstock world, launched his own consultancy business, MOH Consultancy, after spending more than nine years working for and with his friend Malih Al Basti and Al Basti Equiworld.