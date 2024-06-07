A nightclub owner is looking to transform a former betting shop in Newmarket town centre into an American-style diner.

Gokul Swami, of Newmarket Entertainment Ltd, has submitted a proposal to West Suffolk Council for the former Betfred in High Street.

The applicant, who owns the nightclub and gentleman’s club next door, said they wanted to create an American diner experience with seating to accommodate about 15-20 customers.

Gokul Swami, of Newmarket Entertainment Ltd, has submitted a proposal to West Suffolk Council for the former Betfred in High Street. Picture: Google

A planning application said there would be the choice to either dine in or take away and would be open from early lunch until late evening.

A late night licence would be sought for a Friday and Saturday night.