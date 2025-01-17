A community initiative has launched in Newmarket this week to help people who are struggling with the spiralling cost of food.

But the Community Pantry shop at The Racing Centre in Fred Archer Way is not a food bank. Instead its customers will become members and will pay for the food they buy which will be much cheaper than anywhere else.

The aim is to help people to retain their dignity rather than feel they are surviving on handouts. The shop will sell affordable and nutritious food including fresh produce helping people who are struggling financially to maintain a balanced diet.

Racing Centre trustee Peter Stanley, left, with John Gilbert, right, and guests and volunteers including councillors Donna Higgins, Diane Hind, Kevin Yarrow, Janne Jarvis and Jon London, Newmarket mayor Cllr Philippa Winter and Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire

And customers will receive additional support to help their finances including access to benefits and advice on how to reduce household bills, so they no longer need to use the pantry shop to be able to afford to eat. They will also receive recipe cards to help them make low-cost meals that are nutritious.

The shop has been launched by The Racing Centre with support from West Suffolk Council including £28,000 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

"This project is about more than just food,” said Racing Centre chief executive John Gilbert.

“It's about building trust, fostering community connections, and promoting long-term change. By integrating programs like recipe cards and financial management advice, we aim to give people the tools they need to achieve independence and stability.

“Food poverty is a challenge that affects many in our community and The Racing Centre is committed to making a difference. We are determined to offer a helping hand while empowering individuals to lead healthier, more stable lives.

"At its heart, this project represents hope. It's a step forward for our community a shared effort to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive.”

The shop is based on a similar initiative at the Bridge Community Church for residents of the Minden Ward in Bury St Edmunds where £3 allows people to buy 12 basic shelf items such as a can of food, five portions of fruit or vegetables, a frozen item and a bakery item. People can then buy additional items on top of their £3 shop.

Cllr Donna Higgins, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for families and communities, said: “This brilliant scheme, already working well in Bury St Edmunds, allows people to buy a mix of nutritious low-cost food that will support their dignity, healthy eating and empower them with delicious affordable recipe ideas.

“It is my hope that more charities and community organisations will adopt this model as a way of helping residents who are struggling.”

The Community Pantry shop will be run by a manager Evan Thomas-Mansfield and volunteers and supported through a mix of donations as well as low and reduced cost items from shops and supermarkets.

