A new eatery in Newmarket which has created 30 jobs after a £1 million transformation of a former bank is set to open next month.

Potro Lounge, a branch of the Loungers chain, will welcome customers at the former Barclays at 58-60 High Street on Wednesday, September 4.

Gemma Irwin, head of community at The Lounges, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Potro Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

The former Barclays in Newmarket High Street. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Newmarket’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Loungers runs hundreds of sites across the country through The Lounge and Cosy Club brands including in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Barclays closed the bank last June because less than 10 customers used the branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

The Grade II listed three-storey property was formerly known as Buckingham House and was built in the mid-1800s.