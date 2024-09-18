Options to provide a recycling centre in a town are being discussed after Suffolk's devolution deal was scrapped.

Suffolk County Council is continuing to explore a solution to provide the facility in Newmarket, but it has become more difficult following the cancellation of the proposed devolution deal by the Government last week, which included an additional £16 million per year for the next 30 years.

The recycling centre in Depot Road has been closed since 2018 when current permit holders, Newmarket Open Door, ceased operations citing that it was no longer a financially viable venture.

The recycling centre in Depot Road in Newmarket has been closed since 2018. Picture: Google Maps

Leader of Suffolk County Council, Cllr Matthew Hicks, said last week the scrapping of the deal felt like ‘a real slap in the face’ for the county.

Cllr Chris Chambers, the county council’s cabinet member for transport strategy, planning and waste, said: “Suffolk County Council has always had the ambition to find a solution for a recycling centre for Newmarket’s residents.

“We have been working together with West Suffolk Council on this for some time. However, one of the main avenues open to us as a county council was the use of funds attached to Suffolk’s devolution deal.

“That opportunity has now been wrenched from us and from Newmarket residents, by the government.

Cllr Chambers added: “This is a big setback and whilst the county council will continue to try and explore options with Newmarket Open Door to retain the environmental permit, which is needed to operate a recycling centre, the Government’s decision last week has made those efforts very difficult indeed.”

Discussions are set to continue for the county council to look at feasible options to provide a recycling service in Newmarket.