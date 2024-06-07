Overnight closures are planned for a waterlogged stretch of the A14 near Newmarket so the road can reopen.

Repeated flooding on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 37 and 38, has been causing delays for drivers since February 22 after the wettest autumn and winter on record.

One lane was shut as National Highways teams pumped more than 50 million litres of water away.

Workers have spent the last three months pumping water away from the A14. Picture: National Highways

Workers recently installed a piezometer to track groundwater levels along this stretch of the A14.

However, an end to the delays is in sight, and National Highways will need to close the road for three nights next week to remove equipment.

To safely move the pumps and reopen the lane, the eastbound route alongside the on-slip at junction 37, will be closed on June 10, 11 and 12 from 8pm to 6am.

A diversion will be in place while the route is shut.

Motorists should take the A142 Fordham Road into Newmarket, before joining A1304 and joining the A11 at junction 38.

A14 traffic should take the B1506 to Kentford, before rejoining the A14 at junction 39.