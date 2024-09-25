The owner of a new Greek café in Newmarket is delighted by the welcome the business has received.

Ammos Café Bistro officially opened in The Guineas earlier this month and since then owner Anna Hinchcliff and her sister Francesca Cani, who is managing the restaurant, have been welcoming an increasing number of customers eager to sample their Greek-inspired dishes.

They also offer a range of coffees, teas and hand-made pastries which are freshly baked every morning.

Anna Hinchcliff and Francesca Cani have been welcoming visitors to their new Greek café in the centre of Newmarket

“We’ve got everything from cooked brunches with eggs, sourdough and salmon to shakshuka, spinach and feta omlettes, French toast and even a full Greek-lish, which is a full English with Greek sausages,” said Anna.

The one-time legal adviser grew up in Agios Nikolaos, a beautiful coastal city that is popular with visitors to Crete.

She left Greece for Ipswich about 12 years ago and then moved to Bury St Edmunds.

“I worked as a legal adviser during Covid, but my passion for food called me back,” said Anna, who worked at The Olive Grove in Bury before deciding she wanted to run her own business.

“It is as if fate has brought me here as many years ago this was a Greek restaurant.”

Ammos Café Bistro is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 9am to 4pm on Sundays.