Plans to create 13 new flats in a town centre have been lodged with a council.

West Suffolk Council validated the plans for 136 to 142 High Street, Newmarket, by Naveen Ahmed on Wednesday.

The proposals would see the Red Brick Victorian property converted to five one-bedroom flats, seven two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

The current building forms several different properties which have had various different uses including offices and residential.

The site benefits from a courtyard to the back which has parking spaces, as well as a garage underneath to give 10 in total.

Town centre amenities are within walking distance.

Given the building’s history, the applicants intend to preserve its features where possible and ‘sympathetically’ upgrade its core elements to meet current regulations.

The plans detail space for 16 bicycles which could be increased to 32.

A decision on the application is expected by October 30.