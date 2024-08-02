Details of the planning application which could finally lead to the restoration of one of Newmarket’s most historic buildings have been made public.

The application for Queensbury Lodge, which dates from the late 17th century, and its adjoining stable and cottage, has now been validated by West Suffolk Council’s planning department and will be go before members of its planning committee later this year.

Its derelict state has blighted the High Street for decades. As well as much needed external repairs to the listed building, the applications seeks permission for construction of a horsewalker, new hard surfacing, timber gates, walls and fencing.

An aerial view of the Queensbury Lodge site in Newmarket High Street

The property is owned by Bill Gredley’s family’s Unex group which last year, following a planning inquiry, finally received outline permission for up to 123 homes on paddock land at the back of the neighbouring Fitzroy Stables.

The planning inspector’s consent came with the condition that Queensbury Lodge and its stables would be fully restored before any of the new homes built could be occupied.

In November, Unex appointed listed building specialists The Morton Partnership to work with the council to agree a specification and methodology of works for the restoration of the buildings.

As a result, a 128-page report has been submitted as part of the planning application detailing every aspect of the buildings which Unex has owned since 1990 and their historical significance to Newmarket.

According to the application its aim is repair and alterations to the collection of buildings, as well as new landscaping at Queensbury yard for the continued use of the site as stabling and race-horse training.

Unex has also submitted the necessary application for listed building consent for the restoration work.

The move has been welcomed by Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council.

“This is one of the first landmarks thousands of people see each day as they come into Newmarket’s High Street, and it has stood derelict for far too long,” he said.

“We want to see the restoration of Queensbury Lodge and stables and the news we can now consider these applications brings us ever closer to seeing that achieved at long last,” he added.