Proposed industrial, warehouse and research spaces could create up to 100 jobs in Newmarket.

Developer Chancerygate submitted plans to speculatively build the scheme called Nucleus on 51,000 sq ft of land on Exning Road, close to the A14.

The site formerly housed an electronics and displays manufacturer.

Plans have been submitted by developers Chancerygate which intend to build Nucleus, a 51,000 sq ft industrial, warehouse and retail and development space in Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

If built, the scheme would be made up of 10 units ranging in size from 3,595 sq ft to 6,685 sq ft, available on both a freehold and leasehold basis.

The projected gross development value is £11.5m.

George Dickens, Chancerygate senior development director, said: “We are very pleased to have submitted our detailed planning application.

“There is strong demand for high-quality, sustainable industrial and warehouse accommodation in strategic locations and in close proximity to key infrastructure which also allows research and development uses.

“Our proposal will provide this alongside much needed employment opportunities to Newmarket and the surrounding area.

“We look forward to working with West Suffolk District Council and consultees to progress our planning application.”

Chancerygate said all of the units would have solar panels which would provide green energy to occupiers.

The plan also includes electric vehicle charging points.