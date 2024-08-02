Emergency services have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on a Suffolk road.

Police were alerted to a collision in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket, at 10.30am.

It is unclear how many vehicles have been involved in the incident, but it is believed to be four.

Emergency services have been alerted to a multi-vehicle crash in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

The ambulance service is also at the scene.

According to a police spokesperson, there is no indication of serious injuries.

Recovery has been called and is on route.

Two vehicles will need recovery.