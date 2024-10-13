Multiple emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket.

The A14 is closed westbound between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 36 for the A11 due to the collision involving a lorry and car.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is leading the response, which includes the East of England Ambulance Service, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

At about 6.25pm the decision was made to close the eastbound carriageway between junction 35 and junction 37, which also resulted in the A11 northbound being closed from the A1304 Six Mile Bottom, until specialist resources required by the emergency services arrived at scene.

These arrived at 7.15pm and both the A14 eastbound and A11 northbound were re-opened.

National Highways traffic officers are helping with emergency traffic management.

All traffic caught within the closure has been released.

There are currently delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times reported on the A14 westbound approaching Newmarket.

A diversion route is in place.

Motorists are advised to follow the below diversion route which is not symbol led:

- Exit at J37 and at the end of the slip road turn right on to the A142 towards Ely.

- At the roundabout with the A1123 near Downfields Park take the first exit.

- Follow the A1123 westbound to Streetham. At the roundabout with the A10 take the first exit.

- Follow the A10 southbound to junction 33 of the A14.

- To join the westbound A14 take the fourth exit from the roundabout.