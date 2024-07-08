Police have issued an update following a serious assault in which a man was stabbed in Newmarket in April.

Police were called at 5.53pm on April 10, to reports of an incident within the car park at Market Square in The Rookery.

A man, aged in his 20s, was approached by a group of four males before being attacked.

The incident was at the edge of the Market Square car park, next to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes

The victim sustained serious stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Following the incident five people were arrested – three were charged and two were bailed to report to police on July 2.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Haverhill on April 10 on suspicion of assisting offenders. She was taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently bailed to return to police on July 2.

Police said today she has now been released under investigation. Investigations continue.

No further action will be taken against a 14-year-old boy who was arrested on April 11 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.