Newmarket is gearing up to welcome the thousands of visitors expected to descend on the town for the Henry Cecil Open weekend and a behind-the-scenes look at the racing industry.

And the format for this weekend’s event has a new look so more people will get the chance to see more of the town’s famous racehorse training yards.

All Newmarket trainers have been split into two groups so yards are set to open on a bi-annual basis. As a result yards which have not previously opened will be welcoming visitors.

Visitors at Godolphin's centre for retired racehorses at last year's open weekend

Twenty-six yards will be open to the public on Sunday this year including those of John and Thady Gosden, Sir Mark Prescott, Simon and Ed Crisford, Michael Bell and Charlie Fellowes. Visitors will be able to select a bus route depending on which yards they wish to visit and where in the town they are located.

For the first time this year’s event will support the Newmarket Housing Trust, a new project run by the Newmarket Trainers’ Group, which aims to create a portfolio of accommodation for racing staff staring with the creation of a halls of residence with 20-25 bed spaces for racing staff aged 16-18 and located at The British Racing School. Over time a collection of flats and houses will be acquired to meet the housing needs of 16-18-year-olds, 18-early 20s, couples and older people without children and families who work in the racing industry in Newmarket.

The weekend’s activities get under way on Saturday with a host of events including tours of the British Racing School, Rossdales Equine Hospital, Godolphin’s racehorse re-homing base at Woodditton, a talk at Tattersalls and a tour of the Jockey Club Rooms. The National Horseracing Museum will offer the chance to meet retired super sprinter Battaash as well as the Retraining of Racehorses show.

The Shetland Pony Grand National is one of the highlights of the weekend's events

On Sunday, as well as the open yards the action at The Severals during the afternoon will feature a Shetland Pony Grand National, a parade of retired racehorses sponsored by Al Shaqab, a dog show and racing personality show jumping competition.

Organisers of the weekend announced a three-year sponsorship deal with Juddmonte and the Niarchos family, both huge suppporters of the late Sir Henry Cecil who trained a host of top class winners for them both.

“All trainers in Newmarket are acutely aware of the need for accommodation for racing staff and I am delighted that the open weekend can directly support the core staff who are the backbone of our industry through contributing to improving the housing provision across the town through the Newmarket Housing Trust,” said event chairman Charlie Fellowes.

Jockey Hayley Turner taking part in the racing celebrity show jumping event

Tickets are £20 for adults with children under 16 free. For more information go to www.thehenrycecilopenweekend.co.uk.