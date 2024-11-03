A Newmarket-based racing charity is giving the industry’s young workers a leg up when it comes to finding a safe and secure place to live.

And now Racing Homes, Racing Welfare’s housing provider, wants to raise awareness of the current vacancies it has at MacDonald Buchanan House in Newmarket which comprises of 18 recently renovated, fully-furnished flats for 18–24-year-olds, and comes with the added benefit of support from a project support officer.

And two young racing workers already benefiting from such accommodation have encouraged others to apply.

Apprentice farrier Louanna Lean has lived at MacDonald Buchanan House since February

Twenty-one-year-old Louanna Lean, 21, is an apprentice farrier with Mulqueen Farriery, works from a base at trainer William Haggas’ yard as well as for other trainers including Harry Eustace and James Horton.

“I’ve lived at MacDonald Buchanan House since February and I can’t fault it,” said Louanna, “ It’s great to have my own space, as before I moved here, I was renting rooms from private landlords, so I didn’t have much space to myself and I had to move many times because the houses were sold.

“It was hard to settle and make friends but living here has helped me in many ways. It has helped me gain confidence in being able to live by myself without the need of other people. It’s helped me learn to cook for myself and look after myself better.”

Home for Louanna is in Kent where her mum lives, and she said the support she received from Racing Welfare means so much to her family. “It’s tough being away from home and learning to live independently, but it helps my mum to know I am being looked after,” she said.

Cody has been a tenant at MacDonald Buchanan House since March last year, having previously lived in tied-accommodation as part of her job, which she had to vacate after being made redundant. She is soon to move out to move in with her partner.

“The support I’ve had from Rachel Carson [Racing Welfare Young Person Project Support Officer] has been brilliant,” said Cody.

“I was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at the age of six and tasks like organisation and budgeting have been really difficult for me, so Rachel has helped me with Council Tax payments and making sure I keep my accommodation clean and tidy.

“The skills I’ve learnt will definitely help me as I move out and become more independent.”

MacDonald Buchanan House currently has vacancies for 18-24 year olds, working in the racing industry. Call on 01638 560 763 for information.