A red Skoda Octavia has been stolen from outside a home in a Suffolk town.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 6pm on Tuesday and 8.30am today from outside a home in Derby Way in Newmarket.

A van in the same location was entered and searched.

The Skoda’s number plate is EK14UDE.

Officers are appealing and ask if you have any information about the theft or know where the vehicle is now, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/38538/24 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.