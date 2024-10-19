‘When we think of this tragedy in the future, we should remember the gallant act of the pilot and the crew of this craft.’

These were the words of Cambridgeshire coroner Mr V Cade at the inquest held into the death of David Garrett, the RAF signaller aboard the American Superfortress bomber, which had taken off from RAF Lakenheath on October 13, 1949, on a training flight.

Moments later, the engine caught fire. The pilot managed to steer the burning plane, loaded with live bombs and fuel, away from the village of Isleham, but it crashed and exploded in a field half a mile away.

A Superfortress bomber like the one which crashed with its 500lb bombs just like the ones on the stricken aircraft Picture: USAF

An aerial photo of the crash scene and a newspaper report from the time. Picture: USAF

The sacrifice of the crew has never been forgotten by the village. At the weekend, two special events were held to mark the passing of 75 years since the tragedy.

On Saturday, Mark Fletcher, chairman of the Isleham Society, gave a talk about the crash at the village’s community centre, The Beeches, where five years ago a plaque bearing the names of the airmen who lost their lives was unveiled by parish councillors.

“This tragic event is a key part of Isleham’s rich village history and our community will forever be indebted to the brave crew who, on encountering difficulties with their aircraft, took the courageous decision to remain on board in order to steer it away from the centre of the village, thus avoiding what would undoubtedly have been a huge loss of lives,” he said.

Jeff Stannard, who great uncle was the plane's co-pilot travelled from the United States to be at the service. Picture: Rosie Evans

On Sunday, the village’s St Andrew’s Church hosted a service of remembrance which was attended by representatives from USAF, the RAF, local and regional councils and relatives of the aircrew who lost their lives.

Jeff Stannard, whose great uncle, First Lt Roger Stannard, was the plane’s co-pilot, made the journey from his home in America to be part of the weekend’s events.

“I have numerous aunts and uncles and cousins who all know of the crash, but never had any detailed information about what happened to Roger, my uncle. So having that kind of closure and knowing there are people who are honouring the crew who value what they did and the reason they gave their lives is very meaningful,” he said.

The service was organised by villager Catherine Durance and guests were welcomed by Chris Corbin, vice-chairman of the parish council. It included an address by Col Joshua Arki, commander of 48th Operations Group based at Lakenheath, who said such was the crew’s bravery he could not be sure he would have had the courage to make the same sacrifice.

The crash site as it is today. Picture: Dr Catherine Judkins

Isleham student Henry Tilbrook read reports from eye witnesses to the crash, Linda Dunbavin and George Thornalley, while music came from the Newmarket Town Band, Friends in Harmony, Lt Col Kathleen Pohl, who sang The Star Spangled Banner, and pianist Rebecca Norbury. The memorial plaque was brought to the church and provided a focus for the wreath laying.

“I was surprised at how many people in the village are still affected by the incident and talk about it with real emotion,” said Catherine.

“The community came together to share their feelings and acknowledge the sacrifice of those 12 airmen, which we hope will never be forgotten.”