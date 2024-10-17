As villagers gathered to remember 12 airmen who gave their lives 75 years ago to save the village of Isleham, campaigners have expressed their anguish over the Government’s decision to allow a solar farm to be built on their grave.

The incident, which was commemorated by a special service at the weekend, was on October 13, 1949, when a B50 Superfortress loaded with live bombs and fuel for a 10-hour training mission took off from RAF Lakenheath.

It got into difficulty over Isleham, but, instead of bailing out, the young crew took the heroic decision to stay onboard and steer it to a field at the edge of the village.

The crash site at Isleham, most of which could soon be covered with solar panels

They all perished in the huge crash and explosion which, according to news reports at the time, could be felt over 12 miles away.

“This field where these brave men gave their lives is considered a local post-war grave’,” said Dr Catherine Judkins, chairman of the Say No to Sunnica community group.

“It’s hugely disrespectful to want to develop over it, especially when we know that buried remains still exist due to the severe explosion and widespread scatter after the crash.

“We’re not NIMBYs or blockers or any other names that have been carelessly thrown around by senior politicians of late, but we do care very much about our environment and want to preserve important sites such as this, which form a key part of Isleham’s village history.

“People’s lives here would have been very different were it not for these 12 heroic men.

“We have always had strong links in this village with our American friends at our nearby airbases – I can’t stress enough how incredible the sacrifice they made to save this village was.”

Resident Linda Dunbavin, whose sisters and cousins were in the primary school at the time of the incident, said she remembered the tragic event clearly and that her life would have been very different had it not been for the brave crew.

“I do not think that this land should be fenced off or drilled into and covered in solar panels,” she said.

“It should be preserved as it is and access should continue to be allowed for people to reflect and remember this event.

“Sunnica appears not to have considered this historic event, which is important to Isleham village. It is important that future generations can identify with the historic events that have taken place locally.”

Family members of the crew, who visit the field from time to time to remember their loved ones, have also stated their objections to the proposed development of this site.