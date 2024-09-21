More than four years after a referendum saw Newmarket’s first Neighbourhood Plan adopted, it is being updated and people are being asked for their ideas.

Whether parking, the state of some of the town’s historic buildings, the need for more facilities for young people or affordable housing, residents can give their views at a public consultation at the town’s memorial hall at the end of this month.

The idea of a neighbourhood plan for the town first took root in 2014. The following year Newmarket Town Council agreed the idea and the original plan committee became a steering group led by the authority. The plan, written by a team of volunteers with advice from district council officers, went to a public referendum and the blueprint for the town’s development up to 2031 was adopted in February 2020.

Residents are being asked to help update the Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan

Since then it has been used as material evidence in the consideration of all planning applications and developers have to address the policies included. In addition, it includes community actions which are used to set the priorities for the town council.

“So much has changed over the last few years and it is important to keep it up to date, so the plan really does say what residents want it to say,” said town clerk Cathy Whitaker.

“It’s relevant because it’s a way we can say what we, the residents, think would be undesirable development, but also we have a chance to say what development should be supported.

The plan is a blueprint for the town's future

“Nobody knows our town better than the people who live here.

“We are asking residents to have a look at what is already in the revised plan and say whether they agree with it and also if there is anything that has been missed out. It is much stronger if it brings together the views of many residents.

“We want to hear residents’ views on all the policies, but we are also asking for residents’ advice on what favourite local views or historic buildings should be protected and if there are any areas that should be designated as local green spaces which protects them.”

New issues which have already arisen from consultation include youth and education, climate change, food security and the High Street.

Residents are invited to have their say at the memorial hall on Friday between 10am and 4pm and on September 28, from 11am-3pm.