Figures have revealed that a Suffolk prison has paid more than £1.6 million towards injury claims from staff members.

Between 2019 and 2024, the total cost of staff claims at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall amounted to £1,647,978.69 — with the highest annual pay out reaching £825,342.72 in 2021/22, according to data obtained by Accident Claims.

The prison population has steadily risen over the past 30 years, growing from 43,000 in 1994 to more than 88,000 in 2024.

However, the number of uniformed officers responsible for managing and safeguarding inmates has remained largely unchanged.

This staffing imbalance has contributed to the statistics with the Ministry of Justice reporting 114 assaults on prison staff per 1,000 prisoners in 2023/24.

Prisoner-on-staff assaults continue at a rate of more than eight per day, every day of the year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our jails are overcrowded, have been neglected for too long, and our hardworking staff are over-stretched.

“By addressing this crisis, we can begin the work of improving prison conditions to reduce the need for compensation claims and ensure taxpayer money is spent more effectively.

“The Government is investing in prison maintenance and security, and prisoners who are violent towards staff or other prisoners will face the full consequences of their actions.”

Though prisons across the UK have processes designed to minimise the risk of injury to prison officers — Accident Claims say there are times when these processes fail and an accident or an assault takes place.

Personal injury claims lodged by prison staff are often submitted for accidents such as slips and trips, muscle strains, or assaults by inmates.

Speaking to Accident Claims, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "Prison staff face a unique and challenging environment daily.

“When they are injured due to negligence, whether it's an assault by an inmate, a slip and fall, or inadequate safety measures, they have the right to seek compensation.

“It's crucial for prison staff to understand their legal rights and seek professional legal advice to ensure their claim is handled fairly."

Accident Claims offers support to prison staff who have suffered an injury at work and free advice on whether they can claim compensation and more information can be found on its website.

The Ministry of Justice defends two-thirds of cases brought by prisoners and if prisoners are awarded compensation, any money they owe to victims or courts is paid first before they receive anything.

Since 2018, HMPPS has had a system in place to make sure that when prisoners are awarded damages, those payments are used to settle debts to victims and courts before the claimant gets any money.