Big changes are planned for this year’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend, which regularly attracts thousands of visitors to Newmarket for a behind-the-scenes look at its world-famous racing industry.

And for the first time it will be raising funds to support Newmarket Housing Trust, a new project run by Newmarket Trainers’ Group, which aims to create a portfolio of accommodation for racing staff.

Initially, it will see the creation of a halls of residence consisting of up to 25 bed spaces for racing staff aged between 16 and 18 years old, at The British Racing School.

One of the visitors at last year's Newmarket Open Weekend meets one of the equine residents at trainer Charlie Fellowes yard

Then, over time, the group hopes to put together a collection of flats and houses to meet the housing needs of racing staff aged from 16 into their early 20s, couples and older people without children and families who work in the town’s racing industry.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: “All trainers in Newmarket are acutely aware of the need for accommodation for racing staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. I am delighted the open weekend can directly support the core staff, who are the backbone of our industry, through contributing to improving the housing provision across the town through the Newmarket Housing Trust.”

And the weekend’s organisers have announced a revised format for this year’s event, which will be held on September 21 and 22.

The Shetland Pony Grand National is one of the highlights of the weekend's events

All Newmarket trainers, having been split into two groups and yards, are now set to open on a bi-annual basis. Twenty-four yards will be open to the public this year, including those of champion trainers John and Thady Gosden, Sir Mark Prescott, Simon and Ed Crisford, Michael Bell and Charlie Fellowes, while Classic-winning trainers William Haggas and Roger Varian will open their facilities in 2025.

The event, which also supports Racing Welfare, also sees The National Stud, Injured Jockeys Fund Peter O’Sullevan House, British Racing School, Jockey Club Rooms, National Horseracing Museum, Tattersalls and Rossdales Equine Hospital open their doors to visitors.

The weekend also features a programme of events on The Severals featuring a Shetland Pony Grand National, parade of retired racehorses a dog show and a show jumping competition featuring racing personalities.

Tickets for the open weekend, which are £15 when bought in advance, will be available from July 1 at: www. thehenrycecilopen weekend.co.uk

Last year the weekend raised over £53,000 for town-based charity Racing Welfare, Newmarket Open Door and the British Racing School, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Organisers have also announced a three-year sponsorship agreement with Juddmonte and the Niarchos family, both of whom were long time supporters of Sir Henry Cecil, the legendary trainer after whom the open weekend is named.

He trained Juddmonte’s superstar racehorse now champion sire Frankel to win 10 Group 1 victories while the Niarchos family had a host of good horses trained at Warren Place,including 2007 Oaks winner Light Shift.