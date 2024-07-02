A town academy’s Year 11 students said goodbye to their school in real style on Thursday .

Newmarket Academy’s class of 2024 returned to Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road, for the annual prom celebrations.

Around 150 students attended as they waved farewell to their classmates and teachers and relished the end of the GCSE exam period.

Newmarket Academy’s 2024 prom at Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture: Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

The students were dressed in their finest outfits and arrived in a range of unique and extraordinary vehicles, including Ford Mustangs, a 1964 Volkswagen, a Beauford Limo and a vintage Mercedes.

Martin Witter, headteacher of Newmarket Academy, said: “The whole event was a wonderful experience and our students and staff had a superb time.

“Thank you to all our young people for representing the school so well and to their families for making the evening such a special event.

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

“Thank you to the staff who gave up their time to make the prom happen and to the wonderful Year 11 pastoral team for organising the whole event.

“It was a great way to send our students off in style and I am sure they will all have extremely bright futures ahead of them.”

Mr Witter gave his thanks to Bedford Lodge for hosting the school once again, as well as Party Malarkey Events and Geared Entertainment for the decorations and music.

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy Prom 2024 Bedford Lodge Hotel. Picture by Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy’s 2024 Prom at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road.

Year 11 leavers at Newmarket Academy arrived in style, and dressed in their finest, for the annual prom at Bedford Lodge Hotel. Pictures: Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy’s 2024 Prom at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road. Picture: Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy’s 2024 Prom Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, in Bury Road. Picture: Mark Westley

Newmarket Academy is part of the Unity Schools Partnership, which also operates across Norfolk and Essex.

Its other schools in the Newmarket area include Laureate Academy, Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy and Ditton Lodge Primary School.