A Newmarket town centre pub has reopened after a £300,000 refurbishment.

The Waggon & Horses, in High Street, which has retained all its traditional features, will be operated by Doolin Rock Pub Company, a pub business with sites across London and the South.

Owners Greene King said the pub had been significantly upgraded inside and out including new decorations and interiors.

The Waggon & Horses in Newmarket has reopened after a £300,000 refurbishment by pub owner Greene King. Picture: Greene King

Colin Coogan and Austin Whelan, co-founders of Doolin Rock Pub Company, said: “We cannot wait to welcome people back to The Waggon & Horses.

“We believe we have made this already great local pub even better and that we will take it to the next level for both the community and for the many visitors to Newmarket.

“The upgrades we have made to this pub are very sympathetic to its history and heritage. As a Grade II listed building this was really important to us.

The Waggon & Horses in Newmarket has reopened after a £300,000 refurbishment by pub owner Greene King. Picture: Greene King

The Waggon & Horses in Newmarket has reopened after a £300,000 refurbishment by pub owner Greene King. Picture: Greene King

The Waggon & Horses in Newmarket has reopened after a £300,000 refurbishment by pub owner Greene King. Picture: Greene King

“Be it for food, drink or to watch racing on the telly – The Waggon & Horses will have you covered. We hope to welcome you to the pub soon for a great hospitality experience.”

Lee Jarvis, business development manager for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Our £300,000 investment in The Waggon & Horses gives this much-loved pub a new lease of life and secures its future for generations to come, whilst remaining sympathetic to its heritage and history.

“Time and time again, Colin and Austin have shown they know how to run great pubs and I am excited to see The Waggon & Horses flourish under their leadership.”