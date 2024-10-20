There are severe delays on part of the A14 following a crash with one lane closed.

Police were called at 4.53pm to reports of a collision on the major route heading eastbound near junction 38 towards Kentford, outside Newmarket.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said motorists should try to find alternative routes.

There are severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket following a crash. Picture: Highways England

According to the AA traffic map, there is heavy traffic in the area with queues backing up to Exning.