Staff at a luxury hotel are celebrating a significant milestone after once again retaining its prestigious status.

Newmarket’s Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa has retained its four AA Red Star status, marking its 10th consecutive year of upholding the accolade.

The title is reserved for hotels that go above and beyond in service, hospitality and overall guest experience.

Newmarket's Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa has retained its four AA Red Star status. Picture: Submitted

There are currently 152 Red Star hotels in the UK, with only five in Suffolk, including The Angel Hotel, in Bury St Edmunds, The Swan, in Southwold, and Salthouse Harbour Hotel, in Ipswich.

Noel Byrne, the hotel’s CEO, said retaining the accolade was a reflection of the staff’s unwavering commitment to providing an outstanding experience to its guest.

“I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to excellence,” he added.

“This accolade truly highlights the passion and professionalism that our staff bring to their roles every single day.”

Retaining the hotel’s four AA Red Star status was not its only achievement this year.

In October, the hotel’s restaurant, Squires, once again received two AA Rosettes.

The hotel has also been awarded the Green Tourism Gold Award for its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism practices.