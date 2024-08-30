A woman was taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on the A14 which saw a stretch of it closed.

Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were alerted to the incident on the eastbound carriageway around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, at about 3.10pm.

Officers from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk Police are at the scene, alongside firefighters from Soham, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

A stretch of the A14 eastbound around Newmarket, between junctions 38 and 37, is closed after a two-vehicle crash which has seen all emergency services called to the scene. Picture: Google Maps. Inset: iStock

A spokesperson for the fire service said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was in each vehicle.

One person was trapped in their car, with firefighters helping to remove them.

They were then handed to the care of ambulance service personnel.

2 (of 3) lanes are closed eastbound on the #A14 #Cambridgeshire between J37 #Newmarket and J38 #Chippenham following a serious collision.



Delays of at least 45 minutes above normal travel times. pic.twitter.com/kiRY31F4v8 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 30, 2024

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said an ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene, with the woman taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

All three lanes on the carriageway were closed, however a police spokesperson said officers are looking to open lane three as soon as possible.

National Highways posted on X at 4.25pm saying two of three lanes were closed, and there were delays of 45 minutes.

By 4.56pm, one lane remain closed but there were delays of over an hour on approach.

1 (of 3) lanes remains closed eastbound on the #A14 #Cambridgeshire between J37 #Newmarket and J38 #Chippenham following a serious collision.



Delays of at least 65 minutes above normal travel times. Please allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/cJQo4rc4Ny — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 30, 2024

By 4.56pm, one lane remain closed but there were delays of over an hour on approach.

As of 5.33pm, all lanes had reopened after what National Highways described as a ‘serious collision’.

Recovery for two of the vehicles has been called.

All lanes have re-opened eastbound on the #A14 #Cambridgeshire between J37 #Newmarket and J38 #Chippenham following a serious collision.



Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/FtoKh730ug — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 30, 2024

Some delays remain.