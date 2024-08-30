Woman taken to hospital after serious threee-vehicle collision A14 eastbound around Newmarket between junctions 38 and 37
A woman was taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash on the A14 which saw a stretch of it closed.
Police, the fire service and the ambulance service were alerted to the incident on the eastbound carriageway around Newmarket, between junctions 37 and 38, at about 3.10pm.
Officers from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk Police are at the scene, alongside firefighters from Soham, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.
A spokesperson for the fire service said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was in each vehicle.
One person was trapped in their car, with firefighters helping to remove them.
They were then handed to the care of ambulance service personnel.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said an ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene, with the woman taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.
All three lanes on the carriageway were closed, however a police spokesperson said officers are looking to open lane three as soon as possible.
National Highways posted on X at 4.25pm saying two of three lanes were closed, and there were delays of 45 minutes.
By 4.56pm, one lane remain closed but there were delays of over an hour on approach.
As of 5.33pm, all lanes had reopened after what National Highways described as a ‘serious collision’.
Recovery for two of the vehicles has been called.
Some delays remain.