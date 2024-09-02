A stretch of the A14 on the Suffolk border was closed after a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

National Highways posted on X at 1.44pm saying the road was shut in both directions between junction 36 at Newmarket and 35 at Stow-cum-Quy.

Delays were stretching back towards the Newmarket area.

The A14 westbound in the Newmarket area is shut due to a police led incident. Picture: National Highways

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 1pm today (2 September) with reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A14 junction 35 Stow Cum Quy.

“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene and the road is currently closed in both directions.

Traffic was being directed off the A14 at junction 36 on the westbound carriageway.

***Update***@CambsCops have completed their investigation work on the #A14 in #Cambridgeshire.



The #A14 has now been reopened in both directions between J36 (Newmarket) - J35 (Stow Cum Quy).



Residual delays are beginning to ease in the area. pic.twitter.com/6v8Jh4Irbt — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 2, 2024

As of 4.44pm, the westbound carriageway had reopened, but the eastbound route remained closed to traffic for investigation work.

By 5.58pm, the A14 was fully reopened.

National Highways took to X to say Cambridgeshire Police’s investigation work was complete.