Suffolk has been issued with a yellow health-heat alert, with the potential for temperatures nearing 30 degrees towards the end of this week.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has the warning in place from 5pm tomorrow until 11pm on Saturday.

Across Suffolk, temperatures are expected to soar, with Newmarket forecasted to reach 29 degrees on Friday.

Suffolk is set for near 30 degrees temperatures. Picture: iStock

Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Haverhill and Thetford are all set to reach 28 degrees on the same day.

Highs of 27 degrees are expected in Ipswich, while Felixstowe and Lowestoft could reach 24 and 23 degrees respectively.

The UKHSA minor impacts are probable on the health and social care sectors, including increased use of services by vulnerable people.

It also said there would be an increased risk of mortality among the vulnerable.