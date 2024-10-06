Firefighters have ventilated a property in Suffolk after being called to a suspected chimney fire.

Crews were called to a property in Woodditton Road, Newmarket, at 2.34pm following reports of a fire.

On arrival, the crew found smoke coming from the log burner — but no fire was found.

Woodditton Road, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Safety advice was given and the firefighters inspected the chimney using a thermal imaging camera

The property was ventilated and situation was resolved by 3.36pm.