Firefighters ventilate property in Woodditton Road, Newmarket, following reports of suspected chimney fire
Published: 16:40, 06 October 2024
Firefighters have ventilated a property in Suffolk after being called to a suspected chimney fire.
Crews were called to a property in Woodditton Road, Newmarket, at 2.34pm following reports of a fire.
On arrival, the crew found smoke coming from the log burner — but no fire was found.
Safety advice was given and the firefighters inspected the chimney using a thermal imaging camera
The property was ventilated and situation was resolved by 3.36pm.