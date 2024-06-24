Speed conscious seniors from a Suffolk retirement village have rolled up their sleeves to help the police spot speeding motorists.

Residents from Exning Court, a retirement community near Newmarket, participated in a speed watch with PC Nick Chapman who dedicates an hour every month to visit them.

After sitting down with residents to discuss their concerns, many mentioned their worries about cars speeding past the retirement village in Cotton End Road.

Residents from Exning Court having a go with a speed camera in Cotton End Road. Picture: PC Nick Chapman

PC Chapman then brought the hand-held speed camera along with him along with some hi-vis jackets to let Margaret, 85, Nora, 74, Pat, 89 and Margaret, 87, have a go at monitoring motorists’ speeds.

“It caused quite a lot of merriment for people driving passed,” said PC Chapman. “We were only out there for a few minutes, but it was a real eye-opener for them.

“I think a lot of the cars they would have thought were speeding were actually sticking to the limit.

“It’s similar to what we do with the police cadets – obviously, they can’t actually stop any cars, but if our young people in Suffolk can give it a go, why not offer it to older people too?”

Lorna Edwards, Exning Court’s retirement communities manager, said residents’ participation in the speed checks has provided them with a unique insight into the workings of law enforcement and fostered a sense of security within our community.

She said: “Our residents enjoyed being actively involved with the local police force.

“The experience reinforced their trust in our police and their commitment to maintaining peace and order in our neighbourhood.”

PC Chapman is part of the community policing team in Suffolk which was introduced to help strengthen community links with the public.

He added: “These people have paid into the police service all their lives and they deserve to get a bit back.

“I find my visits to the retirement village thoroughly rewarding.”