Temperatures are set to soar across Suffolk tomorrow with forecasters predicting highs of 33 degrees.

Residents in Newmarket, Haverhill, Mildenhall, and Lakenheath are expected to see the heatwave at its peak at around 3pm tomorrow, according to The Met Office.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Stowmarket, and Thetford are set to see temperatures ranging from 30 to 32 degrees.

Temperatures look set to rise to 33 degrees in Suffolk tomorrow. Picture: iStock

Suffolk will be hotter than popular holiday spots like Ibiza and Barcelona, where highs of around 29 degrees are expected.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day.