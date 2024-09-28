Newmarket is set for a new outdoor gym after town councillors discussed the £20,000 project.

On Monday, town councillors agreed equipment designed to provide a full body workout could be installed on The Severals, close to the sports pavilion, after hearing a presentation from Josh Schunmann, director of the Newmarket Charitable Foundation (NCF).

The foundation has £20,000 of funding for the project from Aviva Insurance, which has come via one of its trustees, Kevin Hancock, of town-based Yutree Insurance.

Josh Schunmann, director of the Newmarket Charitable Foundation which is behind the town's outdoor gym project

The project would also include the installation of a fence with wire mesh round the equipment, to prevent dogs getting in.

Mr Schunmann said once the gym equipment was installed it would be handed over to the town council.

Councillors heard that, while the district council would carry out free, regular safety checks, if maintenance was required it would need to be paid for by the town authority.

A number of locations were considered as potential sites for the equipment, including the George Lambton playing field, land near Churchill Court flats in Rowley Drive and the memorial hall gardens.

Gym users, the police, Jockey Club and Newmarket Trainers’ Federation were all asked for their views in a survey carried out by the foundation.

The Severals location was the preferred option.

The foundation will now go through a tendering process for the equipment – expected to be five or six pieces – with Mr Schunmann adding he hoped it would be installed in the next couple of months.