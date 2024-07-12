Plans for a shop building in Newmarket High Street have been given the nod.

Applicant CambProperty Ltd asked West Suffolk Council for approval to refurbish the ground floor retail unit of Grade II-listed 43 High Street, change the use of first and second floors to residential use and convert an outbuilding for residential use.

Alongside, it applied for listed consent for internal and external alterations to allow for the ground floor refurbishment, to change the use of first and second floors to residential, convert an outbuilding for residential use and remove a rear wall.

Plans for 45 High Street, in Newmarket, have been approved. Picture: Google

Newmarket Town Council objected to the scheme on the grounds of lack of car parking provision, adding: “Newmarket Town Council takes serious issue with any view that considers the town has good, or even adequate, public transport.”

A planning officer report said the development would maintain the character of the area.

“The proposed development is considered to enhance the sense of place in the area due to refurbishing an existing and prominent building on the High Street,” said the report.

“It is noted that the number of parking spaces provided for the proposed development is one per dwelling, which is not commensurate with Suffolk guidance for parking 2023.

“The departure from this guidance is considered to be acceptable due to the location of the proposed development in combination with the receipt of amended plans, which now make provision for increased cycle storage and EV charging.

“Additionally, there is a public car park within close proximity to the application site for which an annual pass can be purchased should one be required.”