Newmarket’s racing chaplain, the Rev Simon Bailey, said he was overwhelmed after hearing that 20 prominent racing industry figures and organisations had put up the cash to save his job which was set to be axed at the end of this year.

The story that town-based charity Racing Welfare was to end his contract because it was too expensive was broken by the Newmarket Journal back in April and picked up by the Racing Post the following month.

Richard Brown, bloodstock agent and advisor to Wathnan Racing, saw the story about the impact the move would have on the town’s racing community.

“Simon is an extremely important part of our community. I was shocked and disappointed to read that Racing Welfare were going to let him go so I had a bit of a call around and everyone agreed that it was essential he remained in position. Racing Welfare then said they would match £120,00 over three years if we put up the same, and I’m delighted to say racing has come together and achieved this.

"Basically I called 20 to 25 people to get 20 pledges of £6,000 each and everyone was very keen to support it. Simon does tremendous work helping people who are not so fortunate and dealing with issues in the great way that he does.”

He said the funding meant Mr Bailey’s job was now safe until 2027 and over the next three years he and others would be working to come up with a sustainable way of funding the post after that.

“I am overwhelmed by what has happened,” said Mr Bailey, “and it is in no small part down to the Journal and the Racing Post. I am humbled to think that so many people care about me and the role I have in this town I have called home for the past ten years.”

That role includes helping racing and stud staff and residents and their families cope with the ups and downs of life, earning their affection as well as their trust.

Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive at Racing Welfare, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Richard and other key supporters have come together to help save this important role and maintain what is such a valuable resource for people in Newmarket.

“We were incredibly disappointed not to have the funds available to sustain the contract with Sports Chaplaincy UK due to challenges with Racing Welfare’s own funding, so we are hugely grateful to those people who have rallied round in support and made it possible for Simon to continue his excellent work within Newmarket’s racing community.”

The 20 who pledged funds are: Newsells Park, Juddmonte, Baker McVeigh International, Newmarket Equine Hospital, Ed Babbington, John Gosden, Tattersalls, Weatherbys Hamilton, Peter Stanley, Gainsborough, Godolphin, William Haggas, Kirsten Rausing, BBA (Shipping), Highflyer, Blandford Bloodstock, Sir Mark Prescott, Richard Brown, Jamie and Sarah Broughton and the Harris Family Trust.