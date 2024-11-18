Newmarket’s High Street will come alive with festive cheer this week as the town celebrates the annual Christmas Lights switch-on event.

On Friday, the street will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland, with festive fun for all ages.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the switch-on of the Christmas lights at 7pm, with the honour this year going to the winner of Newmarket’s Got Talent, Sarah Kiernan, who will be joined by a very special guest to officially mark the start of the town’s festive season.

Hundreds of people flocked into the centre of Newmarket for last year's lights switch on

The High Street will be closed to traffic with funfair rides along its length, there will be a festive food market outside the Rutland Arms Hotel and a stage at the clock tower on which performances will begin at 4.30pm. These will include children from Brookes School, in Risby, songs from Sarah Kiernan, before the Starlight Sisters bring their magic to the event.

The evening’s entertainment will continue with an enchanting set of songs from the Snow Queen, the Ice Princess, the Ice Master and Delivere, and the Snowman Friend. Local talent will also be showcased by Newmarket Community Choir, providing a joyful festive soundtrack to the evening.

And next year’s Newmarket Community Awards, which recognise the efforts of the town’s unsung heroes and which will be held on July 1, at the Jockey Club Rooms, will be officially launched as part of the event, which has been sponsored by Newmarket Town Council, Tattersalls, Bedford Lodge Hotel and Newmarket BID.

All the town’s public car parks will be free from 4pm, with The Guineas multi-storey car park staying open later, until 9pm.