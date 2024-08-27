A trio of racing legends are to be honoured on Newmarket’s equivalent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The latest batch of inductees have been selected through the Legends of the Turf project, which was set up to recognise the very special contributions of people and horses to the town’s unique horseracing heritage.

The latest inductees include former trainer Clive Brittain, the former stable lad who went on to be hailed as a racing pioneer as the first trainer to have 100 horses on Newmarket Heath, the first at racing’s headquarters to install an equine swimming pool, the first British trainer to succeed in the Breeders’ Cup in the USA and the first to win the Japan Cup.

Retired trainer Clive Brittain who is to be honoured by Newmarket's Legends of the Turf project

He will be joined by another Newmarket racing pioneer in Ellen Chaloner, the first woman to be granted a trainer’s permit by the Jockey Club back in 1886 and whose story was first highlighted by the Newmarket Journal back in 2016.

The Journal’s campaign also led to her grave in Newmarket cemetery finally being marked with a headstone.

Also honoured will be racehorse Isinglass which, during a racing career which lasted from 1892 until 1895, ran 12 times and won 11 races. He was the best British two-year-old of 1892 and trained by James Jewitt at Bedford Cottage stables, in Bury Road, went on to become sixth winner of the Triple Crown.

Bred by his owner Harry McCalmont of Cheveley Park Stud, he retired there to stand as a stallion at the end of his racing career.

Ellen Chaloner the first woman to be issued with a trainer's licence

The Legends of the Turf project was launched 10 years ago. There are currently 22 slabs bearing names which have been chosen by the community voting and by the project’s planning group, chaired by town trainer and town councillor John Berry.