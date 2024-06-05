A final decision has been taken on plans to transform a former Newmarket middle school site into new homes and garages.

Members of West Suffolk Council’s development control committee met earlier today to approve plans to turn part of the former St Felix Middle School site, in Fordham Road, Newmarket, into 50 new homes and garages.

The plans, submitted by the county council in June last year, also included the re-location of the three existing tennis courts which would then become two upgraded new courts.

The former St Felix Middle School site, in Fordham Road, Newmarket. Picture: Submitted

The proposals received strong local backlash, however, with objections from Newmarket Town Council, Sport England, five district councillors, and 17 residents.

The primary concern raised by the objecting representations was the loss of open space which could be better used for a new sports hub, an option they argued hadn’t been properly considered.

Addressing this, the officer’s report stated the application did not detract from the possibility of sports provision being delivered on land west of the site, which was proposed to stay as a public open space.

Earlier today, councillors heard statements from several objectors reiterating concerns.

A statement read out on behalf of Ann Smy, a resident, stated: “The St Felix site is one of the few remaining publicly owned open green spaces left in Newmarket and should be retained as an asset for the benefit of resident, for leisure, and sports activities.

“Newmarket residents do not need further housing — it seems likely that it will be a dormitory town for Cambridge.”

Another statement, read out on behalf of Cllr Sue Perry, ward member for Newmarket East, stated: “It is well documented that Newmarket, in comparison with other towns of its size, has a serious lack of open space available for sport and recreation.

“This development will exacerbate this situation without offering any compensatory additional land.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the agent, Trevor Dodkins, reiterated the scheme's benefits.

He said: "The scheme will provide a large area of open space that will be available for residents to enjoy for informal recreation.

"The development will revitalize and regenerate a disused brownfield site which will remain that way without investment and a viable use."

During the debate part of the meeting, there were mixed views shared by members.

Cllr Jon London argued there were no plans within the application for sports provision despite the officer’s report stating both the district and county councils had the intention of investing in a new sports facility.

He said: “We can only deal with the application in front of us and this one has no plans for a sports hall, that’s why I don’t believe this application is the best we can do for this site.

“This is literally one of the very few spaces that is under true public ownership, owned by the people of this county.”

Cllr Andy Neal added: “We’re building houses, but are we actually building communities, we need sports facilities and this needs to be at the forefront.”

Cllr Rachel Hood, who proposed that the application be approved, argued the Local Plan had already allocated for 50 new homes for the site, with the application being the best outcome possible.

She said: “We can’t stop it, I wish we could, but we can’t — I don’t believe we should get distracted by things we can’t change.”

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White added: “It’s a really good use for the site which has been shockingly empty for so long.

“This application has my full backing. It has been far too long for this to come forward.”

After two hours of consideration, a decision was reached in line with the officer’s recommendation for approval with 11 votes in support and three against.