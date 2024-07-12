Two people and a dog were seriously injured after they were hit by a car which mounted a pavement and left the scene.

The man and woman were walking with a seven-year-old child in Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, near Six Mile Bottom, when the car mounted the pavement.

The collision at 9.55pm on Tuesday left the man and woman with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the dog with significant injuries.

The man and woman were walking with a seven-year-old child in Brinkley Road, Burrough Green, near Six Mile Bottom, when the car mounted the pavement. Picture: istock

The child was unharmed.

The vehicle, only described as silver, did not stop and left the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-09072024-0488.