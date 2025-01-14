Two people have been taken to hospital and one lane remains closed following a multi-vehicle collision on the A14 which left ‘extensive damage’ to a barrier.

Emergency services were called just before 7am to a crash between two cars and a tractor on the major route westbound between junctions 37 and 38, near Newmarket.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said lanes one and two were reopened and traffic is now moving normally but lane three is still shut because of extensive damage to the central reservation barrier.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A14 this morning which left extensive damage to a barrier. Picture: Highways England/iStock

Clear up works are in progress in the area with debris removal and repairs to the central barrier.

A National Highways spokesperson said they will likely need to close lane three eastbound this afternoon in order to complete the barrier repairs.

There had been reported delays of 30 minutes and five miles of congestion earlier this morning.

Three people were assessed at the scene and two were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment for minor injuries.

Two appliances from Newmarket and one from Orford attended the incident and crews assisted in making the scene safe, before leaving at 7.43am.