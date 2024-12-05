A village pub could add six more rooms to its offering after plans were submitted to a council.

Philip Turner has applied to West Suffolk Council to convert Ashton Gate, which is to the back of The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, for use as guest accommodation.

The Chestnut Group, which runs the venue, purchased the property as part of its original bedroom extension to the existing Copperfords site.

The Pack Horse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, near Newmarket, could add six more rooms to its offering. Picture: Ross Waldron

At the time it was bought, it was suggested the building could be used as a separate property for the pub.

The group is now seeking to make it an addition to the venue which would give it 22 rooms in total.

The plans propose the bungalow would be converted instead of a ‘wholesale redevelopment’ as this would cause the least visual and construction impacts.

Its conservatory and side garage, which were added to the property after it was built, would be demolished.

These would be replaced with two small bedroom extensions.

The outside of the building would be redesigned with a 1970s aesthetic to enhance its appearance.

On the inside, there would be few changes with the main alteration being to provide more bathrooms.

The new accommodation site would add six parking spaces to its existing 43, which would include two electric car charging points and two disabled bays.

The extension would be accessed through the existing driveway at the pub, while the current driveway for Ashton Gate would be closed.

A decision on the application is due by January 24.