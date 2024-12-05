An investigation into the conduct of police officers before and during the murder of a Newmarket mother-of three, who was beaten to death by her husband with one of her son’s skateboards, is set to publish its findings in the next few weeks.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) told SuffolkNews’ sister title the Newmarket Journal: “We are independently investigating contact Suffolk Constabulary police officers had with Taiwo Abodunde prior to her death on November 28 last year in Newmarket.

“Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Suffolk Constabulary that month and is looking at previous police contact, including the actions and decision making of the officers involved.

Taiwo Abodunde was beaten to death by her husband at their home in Newmarket's Exning Road. Picture: Mark Westley

“We have established that officers came into contact with Taiwo Abodunde and her husband Olobunmi Abodunde on November 27 after responding to a report of a domestic incident.

“Mr Abodunde was arrested and taken into custody and released later that evening.

“Officers returned to the address the next day for a pre-arranged meeting with Mrs Abodunde but were unable to make contact with her.

“Whilst outside her home they heard a disturbance within the address.

“After entering the property, officers tragically discovered Mrs Abodunde dead at the scene.

“In April 2024, we advised two Suffolk officers that they are under investigation for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct.

“We advised another officer, who has since resigned from the force, that they are under investigation at the level of misconduct.”

At Abodunde’s trial in May this year, the court heard when police officers went to the family home in Exning Road to take a statement about an alleged assault on his wife the previous day, they heard banging noises inside but waited outside for 35 minutes until they were given permission to enter.

The court was told the noise was likely to have been Mrs Abodunde being beaten to death.

