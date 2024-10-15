A popular restaurant in a Suffolk town has retained a prestigious award.

Squires in Newmarket, which can be found at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, has retained its two AA Rosettes.

The AA Rosette scheme assesses and rewards eateries across the county on criteria such as consistency in quality, technical skills in cooking and the quality of the ingredients used.

Left to right: Sorin Mihalea, deputy general manager; Jake Howells, senior sous chef; Mark Tomeo, executive head chef; Noel Byrne, CEO

Noel Byrne, CEO of Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to retain the two AA Rosettes for another year, which is a true testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team.

"Their commitment to delivering outstanding culinary experiences is second to none, and I could not be prouder of their hard work and creativity.

"We will continue to strive for excellence and ensure that every dining experience for guests at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa is exceptional."

The news comes after Squires appointed Mark Tomeo as its new executive head chef in August.

Mr Tomeo has more than 30 years of culinary experience and has lead kitchens in renowned establishments, including The George Hotel in Stamford and The Blue Bell in Glinton.