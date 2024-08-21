An award-winning Newmarket hotel and restaurant has appointed a new head chef, who has worked alongside such legendary chefs as Albert Roux.

Mark Tomeo has taken over as executive head chef at Squires Restaurant at Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa.

Originally from East London and of Italian descent, Mark has been a head chef for 26 of his 34 years working in the culinary industry.

Mark Tomeo, new executive head chef at Newmarket's Bedford Lodge hotel and spa

During his career he has already held prominent positions at prestigious establishments, including The George Hotel in Stamford and The Blue Bell in Glinton.

“I’ve always loved cooking, inspired by my family and my Italian heritage,” he said.

“My vision for the menu at Bedford Lodge is to ensure every guest finds something they love.

“I aim to create a diverse menu with high-quality, locally sourced produce that offers ample choices and adaptability, offering a menu that delights every guests. I want to make it easy for anyone to say, 'Yes, I'll have that’."

He said he was committed to enhancing the dining experience at the four-star Bury Road hotel and introducing a slightly larger menu concept which would change every two months, embracing the best of each season.

“I believe in supporting local producers wherever possible, from bakeries to dairies,” he explained. “I’m excited to discover and work with the amazing and unique offerings of Suffolk.”

The hotel’s Squires Restaurant is renowned for its traditional, locally sourced, and delicious menu.

Guests can enjoy the classic bar menu, à la carte, and indulgent afternoon teas.

Designed as a haven for food lovers, the menus showcase the finest seasonal ingredients from within a 50-mile radius, supporting the community and reducing the carbon footprint.

Complementing the dining experience, the extensive wine menu features both the finest Champagnes and locally sourced Suffolk wines and spirits.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark to our team,” said Noel Byrne, the hotel’s chief executive.

“His vision for Squires aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience for our guests that celebrates the rich flavours of Suffolk.”