A village primary school is celebrating after earning three ‘Outstanding’ grades following an Ofsted inspection.

Personal development, Leadership and Management and Early Years provision at Wickhambrook Primary Academy, equidistant from Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, all received the highest grade while Education and Behaviour and Attitudes were rated as ‘Good’.

Inspectors said community played a key part in the success of the school while ‘children get off to a flying start in Early Years’.

Staff and pupils at Wickhambrook Primary Academy celebrate their Ofsted inspection. Picture: Gooderham PR

Headteacher Rosie Kerr said she was delighted with the report, which was testimony to the hard work of everyone involved.

Rosie said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of the school – and this report, leaders, governors, families and our entire school community.

“We were delighted that inspectors paid a strong reference to our community feel and our Early Years provision, as we are very proud of those features within Wickhambrook.”

In the Ofsted report, inspectors noted how the size of the school meant pupils of all ages mixed happily, made friends and benefitted from a buddy system that created “lasting bonds between the oldest and youngest pupils”.

The report said: “Children get off to a flying start in the Early Years. They settle quickly, thanks to strong routines and attentive adults.

“Throughout the school, there are warm relationships between pupils and adults. Attendance is high because pupils are happy to come to school.

“Classrooms are calm and provide an environment conducive to learning. In the core areas of reading, writing and mathematics, many pupils achieve highly.”

An extensive range of ‘high quality’ extra-curricular activities, an ambitious curriculum that places a high priority on vocabulary and literacy and effective training for staff also came in for high praise along with strong pastoral support and effective safeguarding.