A woman has been hospitalised after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket last night.

Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a two-vehicle crash at Nine Mile Hill, at 7.05pm.

Two ambulances and a paramedic car were sent to the scene.

Emergency services have been called to the A14 eastbound, between junction 35 and 36, near Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for care and assessment.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the route reopened at about 10pm, with minor injuries reported.