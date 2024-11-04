Woman hospitalised after A14 crash at Nine Mile Hill, near Newmarket
Published: 10:17, 04 November 2024
| Updated: 10:48, 04 November 2024
A woman has been hospitalised after a crash on the A14 near Newmarket last night.
Cambridgeshire Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a two-vehicle crash at Nine Mile Hill, at 7.05pm.
Two ambulances and a paramedic car were sent to the scene.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for care and assessment.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said the route reopened at about 10pm, with minor injuries reported.