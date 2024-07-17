A group of young aspiring traders showcased their talent in a Suffolk town at a competition’s final heat.

Traders aged 16 to 30 years old were scored by a team of local judges in Newmarket over the weekend at the West Suffolk Young Trader competition.

They were judged on their products, customer service skills, interaction with other market traders and their professionalism.

Young aspiring traders were scored by a team of local judges in Newmarket at the West Suffolk Young Trader competition. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The judging panel consisted of Natalie Robinson from Love Newmarket, Sarah Howard from the British Chambers of Commerce and Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, the cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka said: “Once again, the level of talent and enthusiasm displayed by these young traders is truly remarkable.

“Their performance in this competition showcases their incredible creative abilities as well as strong entrepreneurial skills.

“The competition is a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and indicates a bright future of our markets.

“We look forward to seeing our brilliant traders flourish at the regional final in Bury St Edmunds later this month.”

The young traders who won their category in the local heats were:

Arts and Crafts: Izzy Alexander from Peaches Valley Crochet

General Retail: Georgina Kiff from Moo’s Melts

Food and Drink: Becky Bridges from B.B’s Bakery

Grocery: Alex Brentnall from ABCakes

The following traders achieved highly commended awards in the local heat:

Arts and Crafts: Heidi Prior from WitchCrafting

Arts and Crafts: Joanne Fernando from Jsjewelerycrafts

General Retail: Emily Fish from Emily Waller Norfolk

The winners from each local heat will then progress to the regional heat in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, July 31, then advance to the national final in Stratford-upon-Avon to compete over the August bank holiday weekend.

The NMTF Young Traders Market is a national campaign to encourage young people to trade at local markets.

West Suffolk Council supports the event by supplying tables and gazebos and covering insurance costs.