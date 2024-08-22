Soham GCSE results: Staff and pupils at outstanding-rated school celebrate good GCSE results

Just weeks after it was rated one of the best schools in the country, staff and students at Soham Village College had more reasons to celebrate.

Students arrived at the school today to received their GCSE results and they revealed a number of notable performances from students of all abilities including Lily Burne, Benjamin Cooper, Tom d’Ayala, Lizzy Fordham, Sara Goujon, Christian Hines, Nathan Jaworski, Sophie Jones, Chioma Okoye, Neve Price, Zack Wells and Erika Winkel who all achieved the very highest grade, 9, in the majority of their subjects.

The school’s headteacher, Jon Hampson, said: “We are delighted that students of all abilities have received excellent results which reflect their hard work and commitment. We congratulate them and wish them every success for the next phase of their education or training.”

Charlotte Taylor-Whiffen, Lilac Wells, Daragh O'Connor, Erika Winkel and Millie Reed were all pleased with their GCSE results. Picture Mark Westley

Sixteen-year-old Erika Winkel, who comes from Ely got eight grade 9s and one grade 8 and will be heading to Hill Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge next month where she plans to study A levels in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths. Her long term aim is to study medicine and in particular pathology.

Fanny Poza Denton whose results included four top grades opened here results with delighted mum Doris Denton West by her side. Fanny is now off to Abbeygate Sixth Form College in Bury St Edmunds where she plans to study art, graphics and film studies at A level.

From Fordham Charlotte Taylor-Whiffen was delighted with the five grade 7s included in her results and is planning to study for a level 3 diploma in photography at West Suffolk College.

Happy with their achievements

Daragh O’Connor from Upware got the grades she needed to go to Hills Road where her A level studies will include French and geology although she said she later planned to turn attention to tattoo art.

And at Hills Road, she will also be joined by 16-year-old Lilac Wells from Soham who said she was really happy with her four top grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s and plans to study English literature, history and classical civilisations at A level.

And today proved to be a very happy birthday for Millie Reed from Stretham who turned 16 and celebrated wuth a string of good passes which will see her able to take up her place at the College of West Anglia where she will be studying small animal management and hopes eventually to work in a veterinary practice.

Students from Soham Village College with GCSE results

At King’s Ely students have achieved a stellar set of GCSE results, with more than a quarter of all grades being the highest 9-8, equivalent to the old A*.

Almost half of the school’s GCSE results were grades 9-7 (the old A*-A), and more than three quarters of results were grades 9-5 (the old A*-B). The overall pass rate was 95 per cent with virtually all students achieving a pass or better in maths and English language.

“We are delighted that the hard work of so many of our pupils has been recognised with some excellent GCSE grades this summer,” said Jonathan Shaw, head of King’s Ely Senior. “Many have exceeded expectations, and we are very proud of our Year 11 pupils for their diligence and enthusiasm, both inside and outside the classroom.

For many, these results have been achieved alongside a commitment to many aspect of school life, be it music, drama, or sport. I would also like to thank the teachers and other staff who have supported our pupils both academically and pastorally throughout their time at King’s. Success such as this is always the culmination of a superb team effort.”