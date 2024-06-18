Residents will be able to borrow sports equipment from the county’s libraries under a new initiative.

Suffolk Libraries has launched ‘Move It!’, which allows people to loan fitness equipment from seven libraries in the same way books would be borrowed.

There will be a variety of gear to suit all fitness levels, including kettlebells, dumbbells, resistance bands, mini pedals and weighted hula hoops among others.

Gainsborough Community Library will have equipment on offer as part of the 'Move It!' scheme by Suffolk Libraries.

Participating venues include Lowestoft Library, Woodbridge Library, Gainsborough Community Library, Ipswich County Library, Stowmarket Library, Haverhill Library and Newmarket Library.

Nardyne Gilardoni, project Lead for Suffolk Libraries Moving Minds project, said: “Helping people with their wellbeing is a huge part of what Suffolk Libraries offers to local communities.

“‘Move It’ is all about giving people access to more opportunities to keep healthy. Not everyone wants to take the first step to a healthier life – particularly when it can cost money and can be a big commitment when you’re not sure what’s right for you.

Woodbridge Library will have equipment on offer as part of the 'Move It!' scheme by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Suffolk Libraries

“We hope offering this free loanable sports equipment, with clear guidance on how to use it, will help more people in the community stay fit, healthy, and achieve their fitness goals.”

Items can be reserved through the online catalogue and then picked up from the libraries.

Each loan period lasts six weeks to give users ample time to get the most of the equipment.

Stowmarket Library will have equipment on offer as part of the 'Move It!' scheme by Suffolk Libraries. Picture: Mecha Morton

Participants must be 16 years or older to borrow equipment.